Wolverhampton v. Manchester City Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets

Matchweek 1 continues Saturday at Molineux as the Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City.

Game Details and How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time: 12:30PM EST

Site: Molineux Stadium

City: Wolverhampton, England

Network/Streaming: NBC / Telemundo, Peacock

Manchester City’s streak of four consecutive league titles was snapped last season when Erling Haaland and co. finished third in the league with 71 points from 21 wins, eight draws and nine losses. Wolves, in contrast, struggled throughout the campaign finishing 16th with 42 points from 12 wins, six draws and 20 defeats.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last three Premier League opening games, having won outright each of the three. In fact, they kicked off last season with four consecutive wins. Wolverhampton have lost their last four Premier League openers. In addition, City have only lost one of their last ten head-to-heads with Wolves.

It would be no surprise to see Manchester City score, having netted at least twice in five of their last seven Premier League games to end last season. Wolves are in poor form, having finished last season with defeats in three of their final four league games.

Wolves’ defense has shown signs of vulnerability, with the hosts failing to keep a clean sheet in their final four Premier League games of last season. They have now conceded in five of their last seven home matches.

Best Bet: Manchester City can edge this, with a 1-0 correct score in favor of the visitors looking like a decent bet. At least one side failed to score in four of City’s six Premier League games at the end of last season, and they have been the winners of the last two league meetings with Wolves by a single goal.

