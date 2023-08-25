Skip navigation
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Taco Charlton
Taco
Charlton
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
49ers place Taco Charlton on injured reserve
The 49ers have made several roster moves on Saturday, including putting a lineman on injured reserve.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Taco Charlton
SF
Defensive End
#77
Saints take flier on former first-rounder Charlton
Taco Charlton
SF
Defensive End
#77
KC brings back DL Taco Charlton on one-year deal
Taco Charlton
SF
Defensive End
#77
Chiefs add Taco Charlton after he clears waivers
Taco Charlton
SF
Defensive End
#77
Fins ax 25-year-old former first-round DE Charlton
Taco Charlton
SF
Defensive End
#77
Taco Charlton inactive for Dolphins
Close Ad