Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alcaraz rallies to beat Rinderknech in first round at Queen’s Club

  
Published June 21, 2023 11:20 PM
Tennis: French Open

Jun 6 2023; Paris, France; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts during a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day 10 at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz came from a set down Tuesday to beat lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the top-seeded player’s first match at the grass-court Queen’s Club Championships.

Alcaraz won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against the No. 83-ranked Rinderknech, a Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match.

Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s seventh career match on grass, and first outside Wimbledon.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals, after which he went to Spanish party island Ibiza.

Second-seeded Holger Rune beat big-serving American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) for his first grass-court ATP win, after losing three in the first round last year - including at Wimbledon.

Frances Tiafoe won his first match as a top-10 player by defeating Botic van De Zandschulp 6-2 6-4.

Tiafoe is seeded fourth in London after winning the grass-court Stuttgart Open title on Sunday to climb to a career-high spot of No. 10 in the rankings. Another American, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, plays Bernabe Zapata Miralles later.