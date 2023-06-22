 Skip navigation
Hurkacz needs two hours to beat Eubanks to start Halle Open title defense

  
Published June 21, 2023 11:25 PM
Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

HALLE, Germany -- Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Polish player hit 22 aces and needed more than two hours to overcome the 77th-ranked Eubanks. Hurkacz next faces Tallon Griekspoor at the grass-court tournament.

Griekspoor defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5.

Third-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with German wild-card entry Yannick Hanfmann.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and home favorite Alexander Zverev beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik, Roberto Bautista Agut and Lorenzo Sonego also advanced.