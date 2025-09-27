 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025 - Stage 21
Cycling team Israel Premier Tech excluded from race in Italy over safety concerns

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment

  
Published September 27, 2025 05:30 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs on Saturday and then paid tribute to his physiotherapist following an ankle injury scare.

The top-ranked Alcaraz landed awkwardly on his left ankle during his opening match on Thursday and was unsure how he would feel against Bergs.

He held up well, saying he “could play normally,” and set up a last-eight meeting with Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

“It was tough and it was a really important day and a half I had to recover as good as I could,” Alcaraz said when asked about his ankle. “I have said it before and I will say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100%.

“The work he has done for the ankle has been great. I could play normally, which is great. Sometimes I was worried about some movements, when I could feel the ankle, but in general I played some great tennis, a great match.”