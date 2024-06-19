Alcaraz starts grass-court campaign with win over Cerundolo at Queen’s Club

LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in his opener at Queen’s Club, and Andy Murray was victorious in his 1,000th tour-level match.

The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to action following his French Open title and extended his grass-court winning streak to 13 matches.

The streak dates back to last year, when Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club title before defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2. improved to 17-2 on grass for his career and 13-0 against players ranked outside the top 20 on the surface. Cerundolo is ranked No. 26.

Alcaraz fell behind 2-5 in the second set and saved three set points on serve at 4-5 before clinching the win. He next faces Jack Draper.

Meanwhile, five-time champion Murray beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in what could be his final appearance at Queen’s Club. It was his 1,000th tour-level match.

“Really special to get the win today. Hopefully I can add a few more before I’m finished,” said the 37-year-old Murray, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year.

Dan Evans retired from his match against Brandon Nakashima after slipping on the grass behind the baseline at the start of the third set.

The 34-year-old Evans was named to Britain’s team for the Paris Olympics to compete in the men’s singles tournament. He said he’s “heartbroken” that a potential knee injury might keep him out of Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur lost to Lorenzo Musetti 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 after reaching a career-high No. 7 in the ATP rankings.

Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda all advanced but fellow American Ben Shelton lost to qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-3, 7-6 (3).