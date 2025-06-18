 Skip navigation
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to serve as crew chief in Pocono Xfinity race

Alexander Zverev steps in after an advertising board lands on a spectator at Halle

  
Published June 18, 2025 12:46 PM

HALLE, Germany — Alexander Zverev and an umpire helped out with ice after a spectator was struck by a falling advertising board during his match at the Halle grass-court tournament.

The board fell from the upper tier of the stadium into the crowd on the lower tier and struck a female spectator, organizers said, adding that Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein rushed over with ice to treat her.

“Something like this has never happened in the 32-year history of our tournament. We deeply regret the incident,” tournament director Ralf Weber told German news agency dpa, which reported that Weber had given the spectator a free pass for next year’s tournament.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not appear to be badly hurt, dpa reported.

It didn’t stop Zverev from racing to a 6-1, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron in the first round of the tournament, a warm-up for Wimbledon. It continued the German player’s strong form on grass after he was the runner-up in Stuttgart.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev won 6-2, 7-5 over Quentin Halys and eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov won 7-5, 6-3 against Zizou Bergs in the first round.