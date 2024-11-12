 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Florida State at Notre Dame
Virginia vs. Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Minnesota Twins
Twins initiate front office transition with Falvey to president, Zoll to GM, St. Peter to adviser
Danill Medvedev
Danill Medvedev has to ‘block the noise’ after temper tantrum and moves back into contention at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannhit_241112.jpg
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andy Murray goes from Centre Court to the stage for a 4-stop tour to talk about his tennis career

  
Published November 12, 2024 01:29 PM
Andy Murray

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray (GBR) waves to the crowd after a men’s doubles quarterfinal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew P. Scott/Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Retired tennis star Andy Murray will talk about his pro career during a four-show theater tour in Scotland and England in June 2025, his management group announced.

Murray won three Grand Slam titles — two at Wimbledon and one at the U.S. Open — along with two Olympic singles gold medals, and he finished 2016 at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His final match was a loss in the doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1.

“After I retired this summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before, so it felt like a great challenge for me,” the 37-year-old Murray said. “I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting.”

He will be joined on stage by BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter for four appearances — one in Murray’s birthplace of Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and then two in London. The last will be on June 29, the day before play begins at Wimbledon.

Murray’s singles trophy at the All England Club in 2013 was the first for a British man there in 77 years.

Tickets are available at AndyMurray.com.