Andy Murray wins 2nd straight grass-court title on Challenger tour ahead of Wimbledon

  
Published June 18, 2023 09:33 AM
Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Seven

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays against Arthur Cazaux of France during the Rothesay Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

Getty Images for LTA

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Andy Murray added a second straight grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour, as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

He now has a chance to be seeded in the Wimbledon draw if he has another strong showing at Queen’s Club next week, where the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune will also be playing.

Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win Wimbledon when he lifted the trophy in 2013, and added a second title in 2016, but he hasn’t been past the third round since returning from his hip surgeries.

This year’s Wimbledon starts July 3.