Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Ricky Pearsall makes his debut
Ross Colton
Ross Colton stepping up for Avalanche, relishing top linemates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes preseason AP All-America team as ACC, Big 12, SEC each place 2 players
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 8: Ricky Pearsall makes his debut
Ross Colton
Ross Colton stepping up for Avalanche, relishing top linemates

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aryna Sabalenka overtakes Iga Swiatek to reclaim WTA No. 1 ranking

  
Published October 21, 2024 02:44 PM
Aryna Sabalenka

Sept 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA Aryna Sabalenka after a miss to Jessica Pegula (USA) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is officially No. 1 in the WTA rankings again after ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month reign.

Sabalenka led Swiatek by 41 points in the latest rankings, overturning a 69-point deficit.

The Belarusian took back the No. 1 spot following “continuing year-end adjustments for falling short of certain tournament quotas,” the WTA said.

Sabalenka, who was previously top of the rankings from September through November last year, laid the groundwork for regaining the No. 1 spot when she won the Wuhan Open on Oct. 13.

Swiatek has taken time out for a coaching change since she last played at the U.S. Open. Swiatek reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jessica Pegula, who was in turn beaten by Sabalenka in the final.

Sabalenka also defended her Australian Open title in January.

The next chance for Swiatek to regain the top spot is at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.