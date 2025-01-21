 Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his 'favorite place in the world,' Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who 'couldn't afford to go to college,' wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Aryna Sabalenka reaches the Australian Open semifinals as she seeks a third title in a row

  
Published January 21, 2025 11:25 AM
Aryna Sabalenka

Jan 19, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka hits a forehand during her match against Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the women’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a third consecutive Australian Open championship will continue after she got past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a surprisingly difficult quarterfinal.

The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka now has won 19 matches in a row at Melbourne Park and will face her good friend, No. 11 seed Paula Badosa, in the semifinals.

Sabalenka had run her set streak to 25 at the place — dating all the way to the 2023 final — when she grabbed the opener against 2021 French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova. But Sabalenka had a hard time harnessing her intimidating strokes on a windy evening in Rod Laver Arena until doing so down the stretch and collecting the last three games after the third set was tied at 3-all.

“Honestly,” Sabalenka said, “I was just praying.”

She won her first major championship at Melbourne Park in 2023, then added another last January, before raising her total to three Grand Slam trophies at the U.S. Open last September.

The last woman to win the Australian Open three straight years was Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.

Badosa’s 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 3 Coco Gauff in the day’s first quarterfinal was surprising, sure, but nothing compared with how significant a win by No. 27 Pavlyuchenkova over Sabalenka would have been.

And that certainly seemed like it might occur for much of the second set and at least the start of the third. Instead, Pavlyuchenkova fell to 1-8 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including 0-4 at the Australian Open.

So how did Pavlyuchenkova nearly pull off the win this time?

By handling Sabalenka’s big serves, first and foremost, reading them well and delivering deep returns. It took a bit of time to find the range, but once she did, Pavlyuchenkova was nearly perfect: After Sabalenka held all four of her service games in the first set, she lost five of the next six.

Pavlyuchenkova also produced stinging groundstrokes that equaled her powerful opponent’s for much of the contest. And by showing off some talent with her volleying, claiming eight of the first nine points she finished at the net — one even appeared to be a sort of mistake but landed in, eliciting a wry smile from Pavlyuchenkova.

As things stayed tight, Sabalenka grew frustrated, her shot-accompanying grunts and post-point screams growing louder. After getting broken to fall behind 1-0 in the third set, she hit her racket against the blue court.

Eventually, though, she was able to smile and look ahead to trying to return to the final with one more victory.