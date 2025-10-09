 Skip navigation
Top News

Aryna Sabalenka’s Wuhan winning streak reaches 19 matches. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also advance

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:50 PM
Aryna Sabalenka

WUHAN, China — U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka’s winning streak at the Wuhan Open rolled on to 19 matches when she beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000-level tournament.

Top-ranked Sabalenka’s streak includes winning titles at Wuhan in 2018, ‘19 and ’24.

No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek also advanced, winning 7-6 (2), 6-4 against Belinda Bencic, the former Olympic champion.

Swiatek improved to a 5-1 career record over Bencic, including a straight-set win in the Wimbledon semifinals in July.

In the late match, No. 3 Coco Gauff, coming off a semifinal loss to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova at the China Open last week, eased past Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka will next play eighth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who won 6-3, 6-4 over Linda Noskova and is seeking to earn an entry to the WTA Finals event in Saudi Arabia.

Swiatek’s quarterfinals opponent is Jasmine Paolini, who advanced through the round of 16 when Clara Tauson retired when trailing 3-6, 6-1, 3-1. Gauff next plays Laura Siegemund.

Earlier, Jessica Pegula recovered from an early service break in the third set to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 and also advance to the final eight. Sixth-seeded Pegula, who lost in the China Open semifinals last week, leveled the deciding set at 2-2, then won four of the last five games for victory.