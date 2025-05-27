 Skip navigation
Ben Shelton reaches French Open third round after Hugo Gaston withdraws due to injury

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:20 PM

PARIS — Ben Shelton reached the third round at the French Open for the second year in a row — and this time, the American didn’t even need to swing his racket, moving on when Hugo Gaston withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

The 13th-seeded Shelton’s best Grand Slam results were making it to the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Open and the Australian Open this January.

He was supposed to face France’s Gaston in the second round at Roland-Garros. The tournament replaced that matchup in Court Philippe-Chatrier with No. 10 seed Holger Rune of Denmark against unseeded Emilio Nava of the United States.

Shelton advances to a meeting against two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Gigante. That means Shelton will have had four days without competition following his five-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.