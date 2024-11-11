 Skip navigation
Top News

Carlos Alcaraz struggles with stomach issue in loss to Casper Ruud in ATP Finals opening match

  
Published November 11, 2024 01:42 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

Aug 29, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after losing to Botic van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands on day four of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

TURIN, Italy — Carlos Alcaraz struggled with a stomach issue and looked far from the player who won two Grand Slams this year in losing to Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-5 at the ATP Finals.

It marked Ruud’s first victory over Alcaraz in five career meetings, and the result could make it difficult for Alcaraz to advance from the round-robin stage at the season-ending event for the top eight players.

“I didn’t feel well on court,” Alcaraz said. “A few days before coming here, I got sick at home. ... This morning, I feel uncomfortable in the stomach.”

Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon to boost his career total to four Grand Slam titles. But he also struggled at the Paris Masters recently and dropped behind Alexander Zverev to No. 3 in the rankings this week.

“I have no experience playing on indoor courts,” Alcaraz said. “I’ll be a really good player on indoor courts, I’m sure about it. But I think it’s about time, about getting experience. ... A lot of players are better than me on indoor court.”

Ruud reached the 2021 semifinals and 2022 final in his first two appearances at the finals. But he has struggled recently, too, losing his first or second match in his last seven events.

“I’m not full of confidence,” Ruud said. “A match like today might be able to change it.”

Alcaraz was broken when he served for the second set at 5-4.

Alcaraz led 25-16 in winners but committed 26 unforced errors to Ruud’s 10.

Ruud converted all four of his break points while Alcaraz was just one of six in that category.

“I’m tired mentally,” Alcaraz said. “Obviously a lot of matches, really tight schedule, really demanding year with not too many days off.”

Later in Alcaraz’s and Ruud’s group, Zverev plays Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev, respectively, in the other group.