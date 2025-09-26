 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz to headline first-ever tennis event at Miami Marlins’ ballpark

  
Published September 26, 2025 12:30 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

Sep 21, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Europe player Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot from Team World player Francisco Cerundolo during the Laver Cup at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

David Gonzales/David Gonzales-Imagn Images

MIAMI — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Miami Invitational later this year — a one-day exhibition that marks the first tennis event ever held at the Miami Marlins’ home ballpark.

Scheduled for Dec. 8 at loanDepot Park, the one-time event will also feature No. 42 João Fonseca, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and No. 33 Emma Raducanu.

The invitational will include two singles matches, each best-of-three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker deciding a third set.

Anisimova, a U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, will face the 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu. After that, six-time major champion Alcaraz will take on the 19-year-old Fonseca, Brazil’s top-ranked singles player. It’ll be the first meeting between Alcaraz and Fonseca.

Molly Pendleton, a senior vice president at Unified Events, which is partnering with loanDepot Park for the event, said the goal is in part to grow the game of tennis.

“To feature two of the brightest women’s stars in Anisimova and Raducanu alongside the first ever meeting between Alcaraz and Fonseca should