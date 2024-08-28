 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diana Taurasi Brittney Griner
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Varvara Lepchenko
Varvara Lepchenko advances in her first Grand Slam event after a doping suspension

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_bcatfsu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3_240828.jpg
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diana Taurasi Brittney Griner
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury
Emma Raducanu
U.S. Open champion in 2021 Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin
Varvara Lepchenko
Varvara Lepchenko advances in her first Grand Slam event after a doping suspension

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_bcatfsu_240828.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: FSU-BC Week 1
nbc_ffhh_rbtier4_240828.jpg
Harris, Mostert lead fourth tier of fantasy RBs
nbc_ffhh_rbtier3_240828.jpg
Why Kamara is still a PPR ‘cheat code’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at U.S. Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:28 PM
Carlos Alcaraz

Aug 27, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits to Li Tu of Australia on day two of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 15 straight Grand Slam matches with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Li Tu in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 3 seed from Spain won the French Open and Wimbledon titles earlier this year, giving him four major championships. If he can add another U.S. Open title to the one he captured in 2022, Alcaraz would join Rod Laver (1969) and Rafael Nadal (2010) as the only men to capture those three Grand Slam titles in the same year during the Open era.

Alcaraz played just one match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Olympics, then cut short a practice session before the U.S. Open as a precaution after twisting his right ankle. But he seemed to move fine over the final two sets against the qualifier from Australia and moved on to a second-round matchup against Botic van de Zandschulp.