Coco Gauff beats Iga Swiatek again as U.S. wins United Cup for 2nd time in 3 years

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:31 PM
2025 United Cup - Sydney: Day 10

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates following victory over Team Poland in the United Cup Final during day 10 of the 2025 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on January 05, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SYDNEY — Coco Gauff overcame second-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles of the United Cup mixed teams tennis event and the United States went on to win the final by beating Poland 2-0.

Taylor Fritz beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) at the Ken Rosewall Arena as the Americans secured their second United Cup title in three years.

“It’s great to win a team event, the only team event I’ve ever won, so I’m super excited,” the third-ranked Gauff said.

The 20-year-old American won all five of her singles matches at the United Cup in straight sets, in an ideal build-up for the Australian Open starting Jan. 12.

It was also the second straight win for Gauff over Swiatek after victory on her way to winning the WTA Finals event in Riyadh in November.

“I have the belief that I’m one of the best players in the world and when I play good tennis I’m hard to beat,” Gauff said after her latest triumph.

Poland was runner-up for the second straight year after losing the previous edition to Germany.