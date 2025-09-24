 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hezly Rivera
USA Gymnastics World Championships team selection event: How to watch, schedule, preview
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
Bears at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Let Jameson Taillon, Will Warren take you to a title

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hezly Rivera
USA Gymnastics World Championships team selection event: How to watch, schedule, preview
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
Bears at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Let Jameson Taillon, Will Warren take you to a title

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frances Tiafoe smashes his racket in a first-round loss in Tokyo as Denis Shapovalov also loses

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:10 PM
Frances Tiafoe

Sep 12, 2025; Delray Beach, FL, USA; Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a shot against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the first rubber of the Davis Cup tie between the USA and Czechia at Delray Beach Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

TOKYO — Frances Tiafoe smashed his racket as he lost to qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Japan Open, while Denis Shapovalov also suffered an upset loss.

The eighth-seeded Tiafoe struggled with his first serve in a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 loss to Fucsovics and smashed his racket against the court surface just after the Hungarian sealed victory with a forehand winner.

Tiafoe has slipped to 29th in the rankings. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the American after a third-round loss to Jan-Lennard Struff at the U.S. Open and defeat in both of his matchups against Czechia in Davis Cup qualifying.

Fucsovics next will play either Jordan Thompson or Brandon Nakashima in the second round in Tokyo.

Seventh-seeded Shapovalov lost 7-5, 6-3 to Daniel Altmaier, who goes on to play either Damir Dzumhur or Aleksandar Vukic.