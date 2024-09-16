 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Arizona Diamondbacks
The balanced Diamondbacks have MLB’s best offense
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Central Division Team Previews

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
WNBA playoff seeds mostly still undecided as league enters final week of season
Arizona Diamondbacks
The balanced Diamondbacks have MLB’s best offense
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Central Division Team Previews

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
nbc_pft_coltspacker_240916.jpg
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frech defeats Gadecki to capture her first career title in the Guadalajara Open

  
Published September 16, 2024 11:51 AM
Magdalena Frech

Mar 20, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Magdalena Frech (POL) serves against Camila Giorgi (ITA (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MEXICO CITY — Magdalena Frech defeated qualifier Olivia Gadecki 7-6 (5), 6-4 to capture her first WTA title at the Guadalajara Open.

Frech became the fourth Polish woman to win a singles title this century joining Magda Linette, Agnieszka Radwanska and current world No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Frech made her first WTA singles final last July at Prague but the the Guadalajara Open was her maiden WTA 500 final and first on hard courts.

Gadecki arrived in Mexico with just two career wins over top-100 players but she recorded four this week, including a second-round win over world No. 11 Danielle Collins.

The 22-year-old Australian, who is ranked 152nd, narrowly failed to become the first qualifier to win a singles title at WTA 500 level since 2021, when Liudmila Samsonova won at Berlin.

The tournament was played at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara.