 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Biff Poggi
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says Biff Poggi will lead team during his upcoming 2-game suspension
Billy Edwards Jr.
Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain against No. 19 Alabama
Ryan Staub
Ryan Staub’s performance creates QB dilemma for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Biff Poggi
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says Biff Poggi will lead team during his upcoming 2-game suspension
Billy Edwards Jr.
Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr.’s status is uncertain against No. 19 Alabama
Ryan Staub
Ryan Staub’s performance creates QB dilemma for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jack Draper to miss remainder of season with left arm injury

  
Published September 8, 2025 04:50 PM
Jack Draper

Aug 25, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Jack Draper will miss the remainder of the tennis season with a left arm injury that forced him to pull out of a second-round match at the U.S. Open.

The seventh-ranked player, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals last year, has been bothered by the injury most of the season and was diagnosed with a bone bruise following a loss to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon.

“It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff,” Draper said in a statement. “However I’ve been through this before and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”

The 23-year-old Draper had not played singles since Wimbledon because of the injury to his upper left arm, but was able to beat Federico Agustin Gomez in the opening round of the U.S. Open before pulling out prior to his second-round match.