GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in a rematch of their epic French Open final

  
Published July 13, 2025 09:37 AM

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are meeting to decide the Wimbledon championship just five weeks after they played each other in an epic French Open final.

Sunday’s matchup at Centre Court between the No. 1-ranked Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz marks the first time the same two men faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, defeated Sinner, a 22-year-old from Italy, in five sets spread over 5 hours, 29 minutes in Paris on June 8, coming back from a two-set deficit and saving three match points along the way.

That made Alcaraz 5-0 in Grand Slam finals, including victories in 2023 and 2024 at Wimbledon.

He also carries a career-best 24-match winning streak into Sunday and has beaten Sinner five times in a row.

Sinner owns three major trophies and will be playing in his fourth consecutive Slam final — but first at the All England Club.

He won the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January.

Sinner has been wearing tape and an arm sleeve to protect his right elbow since falling in the opening game of his fourth-round win on Monday. After eliminating 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, Sinner said he doesn’t think his elbow will be an issue on Sunday.

Play is scheduled to begin Sunday at 4 p.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. ET.

Sinner was listed Saturday as the slight money-line favorite at -110 by BetMGM Sportsbook, with Alcaraz at -105.