Jannik Sinner rehires fitness coach he fired for playing a role in doping case

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:58 AM
Jannick Sinner

Jul 13, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the menÕs singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

ROME — Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has rehired Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach nearly a year after firing him for his role in the top-ranked player’s doping case.

The move comes after Sinner recently removed fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio from his team.

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” a statement from Sinner’s team said Wednesday.

Last year, Sinner tested positive twice for a trace amount of an anabolic steroid in March; the case wasn’t made public until August, shortly before the U.S. Open, which he ended up winning for the second of his four Grand Slam titles.

He initially was completely cleared, based on the defense that he accidentally was exposed to the banned substance, Clostebol, via a massage from his then-physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi. Sinner said his fitness trainer at the time, Ferrara, purchased a product in Italy and gave it to Naldi for a cut on Naldi’s finger. Naldi then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

Sinner then fired Naldi and Ferrara, and Ferrara was hired briefly by Matteo Berrettini, another Italian player.