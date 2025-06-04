 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner wins his 19th consecutive Grand Slam match and returns to French Open semifinals

  
Published June 4, 2025 01:16 PM

PARIS — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner’s overpowering run through the French Open moved into the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory over No. 62 Alexander Bublik.

Sinner, who lost to champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final four at Roland-Garros a year ago, needed just 1 hour, 49 minutes to advance against Bublik, who upset No. 5 Jack Draper in the previous round.

Not only hasn’t Sinner ceded a set yet, he only has dropped a total of 36 games through five matches over the past 1 1/2 weeks.

And he played clean-as-can-be tennis against Bublik — who was making his major quarterfinal debut — with 31 winners to just 13 unforced errors.

Next for Sinner is a semifinal against either 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic or No. 3 Alexander Zverev, the 2024 runner-up in Paris.

The other men’s semifinal will be No. 2 Alcaraz against No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti.

Sinner, 23, is a three-time Grand Slam champion. That includes last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open, so his winning streak at majors is now at 19 matches.

He is the first man from Italy to reach six Slam semifinals.