Jannik Sinner withdraws from new U.S. Open mixed doubles event. He and Katerina Siniakova will be replaced

  
Published August 19, 2025 12:42 PM
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner during his Men’s Singles Finals match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio on Monday August 18, 2025. Sinner retired due to illness after losing five games to Alcaraz.

Phil Didion/The Enquirer/Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament shortly before it began, a day after he quit in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final because he was feeling ill.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner, the defending champion in singles at Flushing Meadows, was supposed to compete in mixed doubles with Katerina Siniakova.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawal less than an hour before the first contests were scheduled to be played in the new mixed doubles event. The USTA said Sinner and Siniakova would be replaced in the 16-team draw by an alternate duo with the highest combined singles ranking.