Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek advance to Doha Open quarterfinals

  
Published February 12, 2025 01:02 PM
Jessica Pegula

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 12: Jessica Pegula of the United States in action against Daria Kasatkina in the third round on Day Four of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 12, 2025 in Doha, Qatar (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

DOHA, Qatar — Defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Doha Open with a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Czech Linda Noskova.

The second-seeded Swiatek next will play Elena Rybakina, who beat Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

The American next will face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2, for a spot in the last four. Alexandrova, who is ranked 26th, had defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, the No. 4 seed, was eliminated by Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2. The Latvian will next play either Ons Jabeur or Sofia Kenin.

Coco Gauff was eliminated by Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. The Ukrainian next will face Poland’s Magda Linette.