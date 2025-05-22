Matteo Berrettini pulls out of French Open due to injury

PARIS — Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the French Open due to an unspecified injury and will be replaced in the main draw by a lucky loser, organizers said.

The No. 28-ranked Italian retired against Casper Ruud in the third round of the Italian Open.

He withdrew from his third-round match against Jack Draper in Madrid due to an abdominal injury.

“I just ran out of time to feel 100% ready to compete at the level that is needed,” Berrettini posted on Instagram. “I’m looking forward to competing on grass and am already preparing with my team. I’m very appreciative of the support I feel from you all and can’t wait to be back out on the court.”

Berrettini was the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up but has been held back by niggling injuries since then.

Last year, he withdrew from the Australian Open on the eve of the tournament with a right foot injury.

Two years ago, he withdrew from the Italian Open to recover from a stomach muscle tear.

The big-serving Berrettini also reached the 2019 U.S. Open semifinal and has 10 career titles.