Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
WNBA: JUL 12 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_dps_dponwnbarookieoftheyear_240715.jpg
Reese over Clark for ROY is a ‘silly argument’
nbc_golf_lf_slumbersintv_240715.jpg
Slumbers full of ‘pride’ ahead of his last Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
WNBA: JUL 12 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_dps_dponwnbarookieoftheyear_240715.jpg
Reese over Clark for ROY is a ‘silly argument’
nbc_golf_lf_slumbersintv_240715.jpg
Slumbers full of ‘pride’ ahead of his last Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament

  
Published July 15, 2024 04:48 PM
nadal_clay.jpg

Getty Images

Rafael Nadal returned to the clay courts in Bastad for the first time in 19 years by teaming up with Casper Ruud to win a first-round doubles match at the Nordea Open on Monday.

Nadal won the singles title in southern Sweden as a 19-year-old in 2005 and this is his first time back since then as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.

Nadal and Ruud won against second-seeded Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Reyes-Varela 6-1, 6-4 in front of a packed crowd that came to see the 38-year-old Spaniard play his first tour match since May when he lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev.

He skipped Wimbledon as he didn’t want to switch surface to grass and then back to clay and risk injury. He has been dealing with hip and abdominal injuries over the past 1 1/2 years.

Nadal is set to play Leo Borg, the son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the first round of the Bastad singles tournament on Tuesday.