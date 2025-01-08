 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
Race to keep cards — with fewer at stake — begins at Sony Open
Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 - Previews
Race to keep cards — with fewer at stake — begins at Sony Open
Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Norrie accidentally hits spectator with thrown racket at Auckland ATP event

  
Published January 7, 2025 08:18 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 22, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Cameron Norrie of Great Britain hits a shot against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the fourth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — British tennis star Cameron Norrie apologized and avoided disqualification when a racket he tossed in the air struck a spectator at the ATP Tour tournament in Auckland on Tuesday.

Auckland-born Norrie was facing match point against Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina when he lightly tossed his racket into the air. The racket struck a woman in a court-side box who was unhurt.

Norrie received a warning from the chair umpire and went on to lose 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the tournament. He reached the final in Auckland in 2023.

“I wasn’t meaning to do that but it’s still not ideal to be doing that and I’ve never done something like that,” Norrie said. (The spectator) “was laughing and I just said ‘so sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.’ And she said ‘yeah, I’m completely OK.’

“That was not a big deal. But as we saw with some other players, you can easily be defaulted if it catches them in the wrong spot or they’re not looking or something.

“I was not meaning to do that and it is completely not me to do something like that. I apologized very quickly and I want to apologize in general. I’m not happy with how I behaved.”

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the 2020 US Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball and at the 2023 French Open Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were defaulted from the women’s doubles after a ball hit by Kato struck a ball girl.

Also in 2023, Australian tennis player Marc Polmans was defaulted from the final round of qualifying at the Shanghai Masters after hitting a ball into the face of the chair umpire.