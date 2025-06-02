 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner matching wits once again in Stanley Cup Final
Jesper Fast
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast retires after missing season with neck injury
Aleksander Barkov
NHL, with the help of kids, gives Aleksander Barkov the Selke and King Clancy awards

Top Clips

nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_simms_draftkings_250602.jpg
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner matching wits once again in Stanley Cup Final
Jesper Fast
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast retires after missing season with neck injury
Aleksander Barkov
NHL, with the help of kids, gives Aleksander Barkov the Selke and King Clancy awards

Top Clips

nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_simms_draftkings_250602.jpg
Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic earns his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie

  
Published June 2, 2025 01:50 PM

PARIS — Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Djokovic hasn’t ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open before play began in Paris.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev for a berth in the semifinals.

Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major.