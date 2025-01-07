 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic says he still feels ‘trauma’ when he travels to Australia because of his deportation

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:54 PM
Tennis: US Open

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits a forehand against Alexei Popyrin (AUS)(not pictured) in a men’s singles match on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic said he still feels “a bit of trauma” when he travels to Australia, stemming from his deportation in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The last couple of times that I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration, I had a bit of trauma from three years ago,” Djokovic said in an interview with Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper published Monday, ahead of the Australian Open. “And some traces still stay there when I’m passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is approaching.”

Djokovic, who has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam championships at Melbourne Park, continued: “The person checking my passport — are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling.”

Back in 2022, Djokovic sought, and initially obtained, an exemption that would allow him into the Australian Open — and the country — even though there were strict rules requiring shots to protect against the coronavirus. But after his flight landed, he was detained at the airport, his visa was canceled and he was sent to an immigration hotel.

A judge later reinstated the visa and ordered Djokovic’s release, ruling he wasn’t given enough time to speak to his lawyers. Australia’s immigration minister then took away the visa again, based on “public interest.” Djokovic’s appeal of that ruling was denied by a three-judge panel, and he was deported. He faced a possible three-year ban from the country as someone whose visa was revoked, but Australia had a change of government, its pandemic border rules changed and a new immigration minister granted Djokovic a visa in 2023 — when he went on to claim the trophy.

“I don’t hold any resentment, to be honest,” Djokovic told the Herald Sun about the saga. “I don’t hold a grudge.”

The Australian Open begins Sunday (Saturday EST), and Djokovic will be pursuing his 11th trophy in Melbourne to add to his men’s record and an unprecedented 25th major singles title overall.

A year ago, Djokovic lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

“I just hope to, before I retire, get at least one more title there,” said the 37-year-old Djokovic, whose only triumph at a tournament in 2024 was his singles gold medal for Serbia at the Paris Olympics in August.

Djokovic opened 2025 at the Brisbane International last week, losing in the quarterfinals to Reilly Opelka.

At the Australian Open, Djokovic will be playing in his first event alongside new coach Andy Murray, his former on-court rival and a three-time major champion who retired as a player after the Summer Games. Murray and Djokovic have said they will partner up through the year’s initial Grand Slam tournament.