Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches

  
Published April 29, 2025 03:21 PM
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Mutua Madrid Open 2025, ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis tournament, celebrated at Caja Magica on April 26, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Italian Open on Tuesday in the midst of a three-match losing streak, shedding doubt on how well he’ll be able to play at the upcoming French Open as he continues to seek a record 25th Grand Slam trophy and 100th tournament title overall.

The clay-court event in Rome, which will be held next month, posted on social media that Djokovic wouldn’t be participating and wrote: “See you next year, Nole,” referring to the 37-year-old Serbian star by his nickname.

Djokovic has struggled this season, going just 12-6 and dropping his past three contests in a row — at the Miami Open, the Monte Carlos Masters and, on Saturday, at the Madrid Open.

After losing to Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4 in Spain, Djokovic said: “It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis. It’s a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

He has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other tennis player but is currently No. 5. His only title in 2024 or 2025 was the gold medal he claimed by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Olympics in August.

Djokovic has repeatedly said that what now matters to him is adding to his major championships. The next such event begins in Paris on May 25.

He had to withdraw during last year’s tournament at Roland Garros because of a knee injury that required surgery. Djokovic also stopped during the Australian Open this January because of a torn hamstring muscle.