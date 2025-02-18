Paula Badosa and Elena Rybakina advance in Dubai Open but rain halts Jasmine Paolini at match point

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa, two of the top seeds at the Dubai Open, advanced and will face off in the round of 16 at the hardcourt tournament.

No. 6-seeded Rybakina beat Moyuka Uchijima of Japan 6-3, 6-2. Spain’s Badosa, the No. 9 seed, topped Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 before rain started to fall.

No. 4-seeded Jasmine Paolini had a match point against Eva Lys when play was suspended. The Italian player won the first set 6-2, led the second 6-5 and has a break point.

Organizers said play would not restart before 12:45 GMT as the courts dried.

American player Jessica Pegula, the No. 5-seed, also had her match suspended. She led Liudmila Samsonova 4-0 in the first set when play was interrupted.

Later, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play Veronika Kudermetova and Coco Gauff faces American compatriot McCartney Kessler.

No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, who had a bye into the second round, will take on former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.