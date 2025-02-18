 Skip navigation
Paula Badosa and Elena Rybakina advance in Dubai Open but rain halts Jasmine Paolini at match point

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:13 AM
Paula Badosa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: Paula Badosa of Spain in action against Lulu Sun of New Zealand during the first round on Day One of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Robert Prange/Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa, two of the top seeds at the Dubai Open, advanced and will face off in the round of 16 at the hardcourt tournament.

No. 6-seeded Rybakina beat Moyuka Uchijima of Japan 6-3, 6-2. Spain’s Badosa, the No. 9 seed, topped Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 before rain started to fall.

No. 4-seeded Jasmine Paolini had a match point against Eva Lys when play was suspended. The Italian player won the first set 6-2, led the second 6-5 and has a break point.

Organizers said play would not restart before 12:45 GMT as the courts dried.

American player Jessica Pegula, the No. 5-seed, also had her match suspended. She led Liudmila Samsonova 4-0 in the first set when play was interrupted.

Later, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will play Veronika Kudermetova and Coco Gauff faces American compatriot McCartney Kessler.

No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, who had a bye into the second round, will take on former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.