Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Pala Fox Raceway Jett Lawrence climbs steep hill
2024 Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway by the numbers: The Lawrence brothers lead the way in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Seimone Augustus
LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will return as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff
Alexander Zverev
Zverev’s stock is rising for the French Open amid questions over Djokovic, Nadal, Sinner and Alcaraz

Top Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Pala Fox Raceway Jett Lawrence climbs steep hill
2024 Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway by the numbers: The Lawrence brothers lead the way in Pala, California
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Seimone Augustus
LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will return as an assistant on Kim Mulkey’s staff
Alexander Zverev
Zverev’s stock is rising for the French Open amid questions over Djokovic, Nadal, Sinner and Alcaraz

Top Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rafael Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

  
Published May 20, 2024 01:00 PM
Rafael Nadal

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 20: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during a training session at Roland Garros on May 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Franco Arland/Getty Images

PARIS — Rafael Nadal returned to Roland Garros to practice and try and figure out whether to compete at the French Open he has won 14 times.

The 37-year-old Spaniard showed up with his coach Carlos Moya. A video on the Open’s official social media showed Nadal arriving by car.

The training was set for 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT). It would give him a chance to reacquaint himself with Court Philippe Chatrier’s red clay — he hasn’t played a match there in two years — and test his fitness.

The tournament begins on Sunday and it remains uncertain if Nadal will enter.

He is still regaining his match readiness after missing nearly all of 2023 with a hip injury that required surgery, and much of this season because of problems with a hip muscle and an abdominal muscle.

His recent loss in the Italian Open second round (to Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 6-3) left Nadal unsure about whether he would consider himself ready for the French Open.

“Let’s see what’s going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week,” Nadal said last week at the Italian Open. “If I feel ready, I (am) going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting (for for) the last 15 years, (even) if now (that) seems impossible.”

Nadal still had not announced whether or not he would play in Paris. This is expected to be his final season on tour — and so this would be his final appearance at a tournament he has won more times than any other tennis player has won any Grand Slam title.

He won the French Open in 2022 for his 22nd major championship, which ranks second among men to Novak Djokovic’s 24.

Nadal missed the French Open last year because of the hip.