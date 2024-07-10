 Skip navigation
Top News

Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova

  
Published July 10, 2024 11:25 AM
Elena Rybakina

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Elena Rybakina (KAZ) after winning her Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Final match against Elina Svitolina (UKR) during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Rob Newell - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

LONDON — Elena Rybakina knows people see her as the favorite to win her second Wimbledon title.

The 2022 champion’s 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 21 Elina Svitolina to reach the semifinals will only bolster that view.

“Definitely, I have an aggressive style of game. I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage,” she said in an on-court interview. “Of course I want to go until the the end, but match by match. For now, I’m happy with the way I am going.”

The 25-year-old Rybakina — at No. 4 the highest seeded woman left in the draw — improved her record at the All England Club to 19-2.

Rybakina will next face No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova, who reached her first Wimbledon semifinal by eliminating No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a match between former French Open champions.

Krejcikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2021, trailed 4-1 in the second set but managed to recover.

Ostapenko, who hadn’t dropped a set on her run to the quarterfinals, instructed her coach to leave during the second set but it ultimately didn’t help the 2017 French Open champion.

“It’s a great moment for me,” said Krejcikova, who is from the Czech Republic. “It’s an unbelievable moment that I’m experiencing right now.”

Krejcikova had struggled with injuries and illness earlier this season.

“There have been many doubts from the inside, but also from outside — from the outside world — but I’m super happy than I never gave up and that I’m standing here right now,” she said.

Svitolina, a Ukrainian who is a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, was not wearing a black ribbon as she did in her fourth-round match to mourn victims of Russian missile attack.