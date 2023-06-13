 Skip navigation
Sakkari, Vekic win first-round matches at grass-court Nottingham Open

  
Published June 12, 2023 08:28 PM
U.S.-NEW YORK-TENNIS-US OPEN-WOMEN'S SINGLES

Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates scoring during the women’s singles second round match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

NOTTINGHAM, England - Top-seeded Maria Sakkari won her opening match at the Nottingham Open, while former champion Donna Vekic also advanced to the last 16 at the grass-court tournament.

Sakkari, the No. 8-ranked Greek, beat Xiyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (6) after Vekic of Croatia defeated Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Vekic won the event in 2017 and lost in the final in ’19.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil is the defending champion in Nottingham and is coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week.

She plays Tuesday along with a slew of British players including new British No. 1 Katie Boulter, who has taken over from Emma Raducanu.