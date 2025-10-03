Sprinkling of sawdust sees Novak Djokovic beat Marin Cilic at Shanghai Masters; Ben Shelton loses

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters with a straight-sets victory over Marin Cilic in the Serbian’s first match since the U.S. Open.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic struggled to maintain a grip early in the second-round match and had to sprinkle sawdust on his hands to combat the humidity before prevailing 7-6 (2), 6-4.

After breaking serve early in the second set, Djokovic had to fight off two break points in the final game before sealing victory with an ace — his 10th of the match.

It was his first match since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals.

“I struggled to find my rhythm from the baseline,” Djokovic said. “I (lacked) some matches — my last one was at the US Open — so I got a really tough opener against Marin, who when he is feeling the ball, is so dangerous and can beat anybody.

“He didn’t give me time to breathe, so I think I dug myself out of trouble with good serving, which obviously makes me happy.”

Djokovic next faces German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-1.

Sixth-seeded Ben Shelton, who hadn’t played since suffering a left shoulder injury at the U.S. Open, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by David Goffin.

Goffin broke serve not long after play resumed after a short rain suspension.

Earlier in the week, Shelton said that despite the five-week layoff, he still hoped to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy beginning Nov. 9.

Shelton is currently sixth in the points race for Turin, with eight making the finals. But his loss will put a dent in those ambitions.

The top-seeded players in Shanghai all received first-round byes. Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz also was playing.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open final in Beijing, is scheduled to play on Saturday. Top-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Fritz in the Japan Open final, announced after his win in Tokyo that he would not play in Shanghai due to minor ailments.