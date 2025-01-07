Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are no longer in a relationship

MELBOURNE, Australia — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she and her partner, rapper Cordae, “are no longer in a relationship.”

Osaka posted the news on social media Monday, less than a week before the Australian Open tennis tournament begins. Osaka won that event in 2019 and 2021. She also owns two titles from the U.S Open.

She and Cordae became parents to a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023. Osaka returned to the tour at last year’s Australian Open after about 15 months off.

“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad,” Osaka wrote. “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

She closed the post with a heart emoji.

Ahead of the Australian Open, which starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday (Saturday EST), Osaka reached the final of a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand. But she stopped playing because of an injury after taking the opening set of Sunday’s final.