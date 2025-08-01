 Skip navigation
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advances in Toronto in the National Bank Open

  
Published August 1, 2025 12:14 PM
CANADA-TORONTO-TENNIS-NATIONAL BANK OPEN-MEN'S SINGLES

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball during the third round of the men’s singles match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Matteo Arnaldi of Italy at the 2025 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, July 31, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany beat Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday night in the third round of the National Bank Open to reach 500 match victories.

The 28-year-old Zverev — the 2017 champion — is the first ATP Tour player born in 1990 or later to win 500 matches. He won on clay in Munich in April for his 24th tour title.

“I think I started playing better from the baseline. The longer the match went on, I started to find my rhythm a bit,” Zverev said. “It was actually my backhand that was feeling a bit off in the beginning, which is strange. Doesn’t happen very often. But after I found that shot, I was comfortable and I was happy about the level.”

Zverev, ranked third in the world, ended up the top seed with top-ranked Jannik Sinner — the 2023 winner — and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz skipping the hard-court event that still has a week left. No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic also are absent.

Zverev advanced to face No. 14 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over countryman Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Earlier, Alex Michelsen of the United States upset third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Michelsen will face fellow American Learner Tien, a 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over American Reilly Opelka.

Fifth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark advanced in a night match, beating Alexandre Muller of France 6-2, 6-4. Rune will play defending champion Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Popyrin outlasted 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that ended early Friday.

Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway topped Nuno Borges of Portugal 7-5, 6-4 to set up a match with 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia. Khachanov beat Emilio Nava of the United States 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1.