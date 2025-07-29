 Skip navigation
Venus Williams receives a wild-card entry with Reilly Opelka to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open

  
Published July 29, 2025 11:22 AM
NEW YORK — Venus Williams’ comeback is headed to the U.S. Open, when she will enter the redesigned mixed doubles tournament with Reilly Opelka via a wild-card entry.

The 45-year-old Williams, who returned to the tennis tour after more than a year away, and Opelka were among the 14 teams announced by the U.S. Tennis Association for its mixed doubles event on Aug. 19-20.

Eight of the pairings received direct entry into the field based on having the highest combined current singles rankings, and six were given wild cards by the USTA.