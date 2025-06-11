 Skip navigation
Women’s tennis adds ranking protection for fertility procedures such as egg or embryo freezing

  
Published June 11, 2025 01:19 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Professional tennis players who take time off from competition for a fertility procedure such as egg or embryo freezing will have their ranking protected under a WTA Tour policy announced Wednesday.

This follows the introduction in March of paid maternity leave and grants for fertility protection measures in women’s tennis.

Under the new protected ranking rule covering absences for fertility procedures, players can use the special ranking to enter up to three tournaments. Players already were eligible for ranking protection while pregnant or other ways of becoming a parent.

“For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex,” 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens said in a statement released by the tour. “The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves.”