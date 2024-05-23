World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

PARIS — World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the French Open because she is not fully fit to compete at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The American was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros two years ago.

Pegula was hampered by a neck injury earlier this season and hasn’t played since April.

“I’m just about back to practicing normal (haven’t had any issues for weeks) but played it super safe with recovery & return to play. If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%,” Pegula wrote on Instagram. “So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year.”

The WTA said her withdrawal ends her streak of 19 consecutive Grand Slam appearances, dating to 2019 at Roland Garros.