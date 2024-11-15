 Skip navigation
Zverev advances to semifinals; Alcaraz needs to wait to see if he qualifies at ATP Finals

  
Published November 15, 2024 11:16 AM
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

TURIN, Italy — Alexander Zverev is into the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, needs to wait to see if he will reach the last four at the ATP Finals.

Zverev beat Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Zverev won the group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have one win each and Andrey Rublev has none.

Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the final group match.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.

So Zverev will face Fritz in one semifinal and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and now leads their career meetings 6-5.

It was a measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in this year’s French Open final.