Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 14

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Phillies invite young fan to meet Harrison Bader after dispute over home run ball
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Davey Johnson, who won World Series twice with Baltimore as player, managed Mets to title, dies
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Great Britain and Ireland seize momentum to take 3-1 Walker Cup lead
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 14
September 6, 2025 03:39 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 13 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, where riders battled 135.9km through the mountain from Avilés to La Farrapona, Lagos de Somiedo.
Latest Clips
43
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead
50
Mascoe takes INT 68 yards, Raymond punches in TD
01:45
Perry’s 62-yarder sets up Jones’ touchdown
39
Strong gets one foot down for Rutgers touchdown
02:45
Illinois makes statement in gritty win vs. Duke
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Early Round 1
02:40
Analyzing Arch’s performance vs. SJSU in Week 2
01:33
Breaking down ‘treacherous’ SMX track map: Concord
03:07
Weaver nails Cypress Point’s beautiful No. 15
11:05
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
07:24
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
57
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
01:12
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
02:14
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
03:05
Cup Series playoff pressure mounts at WWT Raceway
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
01:52
All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women’s Final
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue