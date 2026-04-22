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Vanderbilt locks in Shea Ralph after a Sweet 16 surge and AP coach of the year honor
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Spring QB battles fading away in Big Ten. Of 8 new starters, 6 transfers showed up with job in hand

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Jets reportedly considering Reese, Bailey at No. 2
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Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
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Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?

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Top News

Shea Ralph
Vanderbilt locks in Shea Ralph after a Sweet 16 surge and AP coach of the year honor
Arch Manning
SEC quarterbacks could be key in helping the league end a 3-year championship drought
Josh Hoover
Spring QB battles fading away in Big Ten. Of 8 new starters, 6 transfers showed up with job in hand

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jets_pick_260422.jpg
Jets reportedly considering Reese, Bailey at No. 2
nbc_mlb_mets_260422.jpg
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
nbc_csu_bigboardmendoza_260422.jpg
Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Extended highlights: La Flèche Wallonne Femmes

April 22, 2026 12:18 PM
Watch highlights from the 2026 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jets_pick_260422.jpg
01:24
Jets reportedly considering Reese, Bailey at No. 2
nbc_mlb_mets_260422.jpg
02:20
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
nbc_csu_bigboardmendoza_260422.jpg
05:29
Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?
nbc_mlb_topteams_260422.jpg
03:09
Braves flourishing despite missing key pieces
nbc_csu_bigboardreese_260422.jpg
02:18
Rogers: Reese is amazing linebacker, not a project
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02:14
Red Sox are putting ‘a lot of pressure’ on Anthony
nbc_csu_dksecondpick_260422.jpg
05:36
Jets face risk/reward proposition at No. 2
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06:10
Buy or sell hot starts for Trout, Pages, Stewart
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02:26
How to approach Blazers with Wemby in question
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01:58
Why it’s tough to see Cardinals passing on Love
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04:44
Glenn: I don’t think I’m done with figure skating
nbc_roto_first_draft_260422v2.jpg
01:58
Who will be drafted first, Delane or Bane?
nbc_roto_OL_draft_260422.jpg
01:50
‘Enormous’ uncertainty around first OL drafted
oly_fswom_liustarsoniceintv_260422.jpg
05:56
Liu having fun with Stars on Ice after Olympics
nbc_pft_pitqbdraftconvo_260422.jpg
12:05
Should PIT pick Simpson as Rodgers saga continues?
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01:59
Simms breaks down his 2026 mock draft
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06:42
Rooney II: Rodgers is ‘still deciding’ on future
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04:53
Why did Jets cancel pre-draft visit with Bailey?
nbc_pft_jets_reese_draft_260422.jpg
04:51
Will Jets select Reese or Bailey at No. 2?
nbc_pft_cardinals_love_260422.jpg
04:26
Is Love the best pick for the Cardinals?
nbc_pft_mahomesacl_260422.jpg
05:16
Chiefs need to ‘be careful’ with Mahomes
nbc_pft_reidfields_260422.jpg
05:01
Can Fields ‘revitalize’ his career with Chiefs?
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13:35
Why the NFL draft is a ‘psychological experiment’
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04:03
Spurs will be prepared if Wemby misses time
nbc_nba_postgame76ers_260421.jpg
03:52
76ers stun doubters with win in Game 2 vs. Celtics
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01:42
Hill ‘shocked and impressed’ with LAL Game 2 win
nbc_nba_rocketspostgame_260421.jpg
05:01
How can Rockets right the ship down 0-2?
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04:58
Kennard’s confidence high early in postseason
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01:35
LeBron: Desperation carried Lakers to Game 2 win
nbc_nba_houlal_260421.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers take 2-0 series lead to Houston