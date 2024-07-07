 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9
Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead
What to watch for in Chicago Street Race on NBC, Peacock
What to watch for in Chicago Street Race on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240707.jpg
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
nbc_cyc_stage9finish_240707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly24_atwhj_dlparis_mahuchikhWRv2_240707.jpg
Mahuchikh sets new world record in high jump

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9
Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
What to watch for in Chicago Street Race on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240707.jpg
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
nbc_cyc_stage9finish_240707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly24_atwhj_dlparis_mahuchikhWRv2_240707.jpg
Mahuchikh sets new world record in high jump

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vlasov crashes during Stage 9 of Tour de France

July 7, 2024 10:52 AM
Well into Stage 9 of the Tour de France, Aleksandr Vlasov skids off the road into a ditch at a maximum speed, receiving medical attention quickly afterwards.