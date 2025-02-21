 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Championship
Connor McDavid’s overtime goal lifts Canada over U.S. for 4 Nations Face-Off title
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Championship
Connor McDavid’s overtime goal lifts Canada over U.S. for 4 Nations Face-Off title
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Garzon, Parrish and Ciezki lead Indiana to 71-61 win over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usacolhls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Colombia vs. USWNT (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_gmvdav_250220.jpg
Highlights: Davidson takes down George Mason
nbc_wcbb_osuvind_250220.jpg
Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sentnor scores in first USWNT start to double lead

February 20, 2025 09:39 PM
Ally Sentnor's first USWNT goal -- in her first USWNT start -- gave her squad a 2-0 lead over Colombia in the 60th minute of their SheBelieves Cup matchup.