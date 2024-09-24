 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 24 Presidents Cup
Hats on for Patrick Cantlay at Presidents Cup – and Jim Furyk has jokes
trevor lawrence.jpg
Jaguars vs. Texans prediction: odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 4
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
Some of the most important numbers entering 2024 Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_currycup_240924.jpg
Steph brings gravity to golf with Curry Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 24 Presidents Cup
Hats on for Patrick Cantlay at Presidents Cup – and Jim Furyk has jokes
trevor lawrence.jpg
Jaguars vs. Texans prediction: odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 4
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
Some of the most important numbers entering 2024 Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_currycup_240924.jpg
Steph brings gravity to golf with Curry Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UA, UO-UCLA, Week 5

September 24, 2024 02:56 PM
Brad Thomas believes Georgia could be in trouble against the Crimson Tide in Week 5, and Vaughn Dalzell makes his case for betting Oregon (-24) over UCLA.