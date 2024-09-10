 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Adam Larsson
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Cam Skattebo
Big 12 off to another running start with newcomers Skattebo and Conley among league’s best

nbc_dls_rosenhausfullintv_240910.jpg
Agent: Hill ‘deserves an apology’ from police
nbc_cfb_betitinamin12pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bama-WISC, ASU-MICH in Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin3pgames_240910__574875.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UO-OSU, UW-WSU Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UK, CU-CSU Week 3

September 10, 2024 12:20 PM
Between Georgia, Colorado and Maryland, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell like the favorites in Week 3 of the college football season.