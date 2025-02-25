 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Washington at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Northwestern at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter's decision to enter draft as CB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Washington at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Northwestern at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young

February 25, 2025 06:00 AM
With little value backing Tarik Skubal as the clear American League Cy Young favorite, BTE shares how bettors can best attack this market during the year, including why George Kirby and Max Fried can push for the award.
nbc_bte_iga_250224.jpg
3:35
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250224.jpg
4:18
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
nbc_bte_skubal_v3_250224.jpg
2:58
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
2:33
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
nbc_roto_bte_dpoy_250223.jpg
4:38
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
2:15
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
3:13
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_bte_wembanyadpoy_250220.jpg
4:08
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
nbc_bte_wembanyamaspurs_250220.jpg
2:20
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
nbc_bte_florida_250219.jpg
2:58
‘Seriously consider’ Gators to make the Final Four
