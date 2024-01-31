 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 10 UConn at Xavier
College Basketball Best Bets, Jan. 31: Xavier vs St. John’s, Rutgers vs Penn State
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Aaron Nesmith excels in Boston
McLeod.jpg
Four NHL players have been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_700winspeech_240130.jpg
Izzo personifies Michigan State basketball
nbc_cbb_tomizzointv_240130.jpg
Emotional Izzo reflects on meaningful 700th win
nbc_cbb_michvmsu_240130.jpg
MBB HLs: Izzo collects 700th win as MSU tops UMICH

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Analyzing NBA Defensive Player of the Year market

January 31, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, debating whether anybody has a chance to surpass Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for the award.
